WATCH: Biden visits New Jersey preschool during infrastructure deal push

Highlighting his big domestic policy bill, President Joe Biden admired art and Lego-building skills of four and five-year-olds at a New Jersey preschool on Monday.

Watch the visit in the player above.

Biden was visiting the East End Elementary School in North Plainfield to highlight his Build Back Better Agenda, which aims to make universal preschool a reality for all American families.

In a release, the White House said the plan would enable the North Plainfield School District to expand free preschool to all three-year-old children.

WATCH: Biden discusses Build Back Better agenda, infrastructure deal

As he left the White House heading to New Jersey, Biden told reporters he feels “very positive,” about reaching a deal on the domestic policy bill.

Democrats are trying to wrap up talks on the social services and climate change package now being eyed at $1.75 trillion, though it could still climb higher.