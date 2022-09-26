WATCH: Blinken gives remarks on Pakistan flood recovery with Foreign Affairs Minister Bhutto Zardari

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Pakistani counterpart at the State Department on Monday.

Blinken and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari focused on a variety of issues including the marking of 75 years of the countries relations, security and the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Since mid-June, unprecedented heavy rains and flooding gripped Pakistan, the military has been engaged in relief and rescue efforts across the country struggling with the deluge that has killed more than 1,600 people.

“We stand in strong solidarity with our friends in Pakistan, not only in solidarity,” said Blinken. “We are doing everything we can to be of assistance in this moment, just as Pakistan has been of assistance to us, including at the beginning of COVID.”