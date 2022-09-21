News Wrap: House votes on reform to electoral vote count, malaria outbreaks in Pakistan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, the House approved a bill to block future attempts at subverting presidential elections and close loopholes in the law, medical workers struggled to contain malaria outbreaks as mosquitoes breed in the wake of flooding in Pakistan and Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he's selling both teams after allegations of racist and anti-female speech.
