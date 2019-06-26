What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Castro and O’Rourke spar over decriminalizing border crossings

Politics

The Democratic presidential candidates are decrying the Trump administration’s tough immigration policies, saying the president is to blame for the deaths of an immigrant father and his toddler daughter found lying face-down after drowning in the Rio Grande.

WATCH: Democratic presidential candidates face off in first 2020 debate

At Wednesday’s debate, former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro says a photo of the family “is heartbreaking” and “should piss us all off.” He also attacked fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke for not supporting fully decriminalizing the act of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke briefly in Spanish to further chastise Trump’s policies, O’Rourke, a former congressman, took a question in Spanish and answered it, saying, “We are going to treat everyone with respect.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the economy hasn’t been hurt by immigrants. He says corporations are to blame.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 26 WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential candidates face off in first 2020 debate

  2. Read Jun 26 Fact check: Night 1 of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate

  3. Read Jun 25 Smartphones aren’t making millennials grow horns. Here’s how to spot a bad study

  4. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

  5. Watch Jun 26 How Palestinians in the West Bank are reacting to Trump’s peace plan

The Latest