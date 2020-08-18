What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 Replay

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Chuck Schumer tells America ‘Trump has quit on you’ at the Democratic National Convention

Politics

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made a pitch at the Democratic National Convention not just for Joe Biden, but for flipping control of the Senate to Democrats.

Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above.

Schumer said Tuesday: “If we are going to win this battle for the soul of our nation, Joe can’t do it alone. Democrats must take back the Senate.”

The New York Democrat outlined a potential 2021 agenda on making health care “affordable for all” and tackling income inequality, climate change and other issues, including the COVID-19 crisis.

With the Statue of Liberty as a backdrop, he said President Donald Trump has “demeaned” everything it stands for.

“America, Donald Trump has quit on you,” he said.

“We need a president with dignity, integrity, and the experience to lead us out of this crisis, a man with a steady hand and a big heart who will never — ever — quit on America,” he said. “That man is my friend Joe Biden. He will be a great president.”

The coronavirus pandemic upended both parties’ traditional conventions. Instead of in-person events, the program each night features a number of speakers and musical performances virtually across the country.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 18 Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

  2. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it at Democratic National Convention

  3. Watch Aug 18 How anti-Trump Republicans are working to defeat him

  4. Read Aug 18 Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election

  5. Read Aug 18 WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praises progressive movement within the Democratic party

The Latest