What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Sanders warns of authoritarian rise under Trump at Democratic National Convention

Politics

Bernie Sanders has unleashed a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, suggesting that under him “authoritarianism has taken root in our country.”

Watch Sanders’ remarks in the player above.

Addressing the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, the Vermont senator said Trump had proved incapable of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, coping with the economic fallout and addressing institutional racism in the United States and climate change threatening the globe.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” Sanders said. “Trump golfs.”

Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic primary behind Joe Biden, struck a more optimistic tone when he thanked supporters who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 for helping to move the country “in a bold, new direction.”

He called on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.

Sanders says, “My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 17 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s DNC, Trump vs. USPS

  2. Watch Aug 17 Democrats kick off unprecedented virtual convention

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Democratic National Convention plays a message from woman who lost dad to virus

  4. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  5. Watch Aug 17 Buttigieg: Trump ‘doesn’t care about any of us,’ but Biden does

The Latest