Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it at Democratic National Convention

Politics

Michelle Obama is warning Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Watch Michelle Obama’s remarks in the player above.

In remarks that capped off Monday night’s event, Mrs. Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.” “He cannot meet this moment,” she said.

She added that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.” Mrs. Obama emphasized the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

She says, “We’ve all been suffering the consequences.”

In contrast, she described Biden as a “profoundly decent man” who “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

