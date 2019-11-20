WATCH: Defense official Laura Cooper testifies on aid to Ukraine

Defense Department official Laura Cooper says she became aware in July that a hold was being placed on military aid to Ukraine and it had been directed by President Donald Trump.

Cooper spoke during a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Cooper is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine. She is testifying Wednesday before a House committee in the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Cooper says she never spoke to the president about the hold, but she heard the hold was placed because of his concerns over corruption in Ukraine.

She says the funds were critical to supporting Ukraine. She says she was under the impression that the money was legally required to be obligated by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, and she fought to get it done.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings