Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Top pharmaceutical executives face Senate committee questions over drug pricing

Politics

Seven leaders of the pharmaceutical industry will testify before the Senate Finance Committee today over drug pricing.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today. Watch it in the player above.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the head of the Senate committee, has called for increased transparency over drug pricing.

The cost of drugs is a concern that has united Republicans and Democrats. House Democrats recently announced they are investigating pricing practices. And the Trump administration has proposed changes to the way Medicare buys some costly medicines.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

