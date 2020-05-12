What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Fauci, CDC director testify in Senate hearing on how to safely return to work and school
WATCH: Fauci warns U.S. must not be 'cavalier' in assuming children immune to virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci had a sharp retort for Sen. Rand Paul after the Kentucky Republican said that Fauci was not the “end all” in knowledge about the coronavirus, and that it’s “kind of ridiculous” to suggest children should be kept out of school in the fall.

While agreeing that children on the whole do much better than adults with COVID-19, Fauci noted recent reports of severe disease among children and said it’s still really not well understood.

“We don’t know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful, particularly when it comes to children,” Fauci said. “I think we better be careful (that) we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune from the deleterious effects.”

