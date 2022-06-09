WATCH: Jan. 6 committee shows new footage of Capitol attack

Warning: This video includes footage of violence.

House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters should not be forgotten.

Watch the footage in the player above.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection presented 12 minutes of violent, previously unseen footage of rioters beating police and smashing way into Capitol.

READ MORE: Your guide to key players at the Jan. 6 hearings

Thursday night’s hearing aimed to lay out in gripping detail that the deadly 1/6 violence was no accident. Instead, the panel declared it was the result of Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and public call for supporters to come to Washington and his private campaign at the highest levels of government to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory.