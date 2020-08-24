WATCH: Former NFL player tout support for Trump

Former football star Herschel Walker was one of several African Americans to speak during the Republican National Convention on Monday night. Walker defended the president against those who call him a racist.

Watch Walker’s remarks in the player above.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said in prepared remarks.

“The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”