Republican National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

10:45am ET

RNC Roll Call Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

8:30pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 1 Live

9pm ET

PBS NewsHour RNC Coverage Live

Featured speaker: Sen. Tim Scott

Donald Trump Jr.

Nikki Haley

Latest Election News

WATCH: Former NFL player tout support for Trump

Politics

Former football star Herschel Walker was one of several African Americans to speak during the Republican National Convention on Monday night. Walker defended the president against those who call him a racist.

Watch Walker’s remarks in the player above.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said in prepared remarks.

“The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

