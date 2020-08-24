What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

10:45am ET

RNC Roll Call Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

8:30pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 1 Live

9pm ET

PBS NewsHour RNC Coverage Live

Featured speaker: Sen. Tim Scott

Donald Trump Jr.

Nikki Haley

WATCH: Charlie Kirk says Trump is guarding ‘Western civilization’

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA is calling the president “the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

Watch Kirk’s remarks in the player above.

Kirk said at the start of the evening portion of the Republican National Convention on Monday that President Donald Trump had reclaimed the U.S. government “from the rotten cartel of insiders that have been destroying our country.”

He says, “We may not have realized it at the time, but this fact is now clear: Trump is the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

He added that Trump was “elected to defend and strengthen the American way of life.”

