WATCH: Harris touts rescue plan’s billions for childcare

Vice President Kamala Harris is describing the nearly $40 billion for childcare in the recently-enacted American Rescue Plan as “the single largest investment in child care in our nation’s history.”

Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

Harris says close to half of American parents say their current child care situation is unsustainable. And the pandemic has exacerbated the problem, with childcare providers faced with higher costs and less revenues.

In addition, she says approximately two million women have been forced to leave the workforce, many due to child care challenges.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan will go to states, tribe and territories and will help providers “keep people on the payroll, or rehire those who have been laid off.”

“All told, with these funds, states can help hundreds of thousands of providers serving more than five million children.”

Harris also points to the rescue plan’s expanded child and dependent care tax credit.

She says “it allows families to get back a tax credit for as much as half of their spending on child care for children under the age of 13.”

“This is a dramatic expansion and a significant help for more than seven million families,” she says.