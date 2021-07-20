Generations of workers have simply absorbed the chaos of balancing labor and child care, and the pandemic exposed how underappreciated -- and broken -- the nation’s child care system is. What policymakers do next could change the way U.S. families…
By Laura Santhanam
Over the past several days, the PBS NewsHour looked at America’s broken child care system and some of the programs trying to address the challenges. In this final part of our series “Raising the Future: America’s child care dilemma,” special…
By Cat Wise, Emily Carpeaux, Murrey Jacobson, Kate McMahon
There’s a national debate brewing over child care in the U.S. sparked by decades of frustration over access and affordability—issues that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. To understand where things stand today, we decided to explore the history…
By Cat Wise, Gretchen Frazee, Vika Aronson, Emily Carpeaux, Erica R. Hendry
For the U.S. military, high quality child care is not just a family issue, it’s a matter of national security. Taking care of military families ensures soldiers can be ready to deploy at any time. Could the government-supported child care…
The lack of affordable child care is not just an issue in urban and suburban communities. In rural America, limited access also takes a toll on small town economies. Special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon traveled to Nebraska…
Special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon report from Mississippi, where many working parents struggled to find affordable, quality child care long before the pandemic. Among the most impacted: single mothers who are often stuck in low-paying jobs and…
During the pandemic, the federal government spent more than $50 billion to shore up the child care industry. But advocates say cost and access are still big hurdles. Over the past several months, special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate…
Summer is here, but the disruptions caused by the pandemic are affecting summer plans of some students and teachers. Educators around the country are scrambling to help students catch up. Many are utilizing billions in federal stimulus funds to beef…
By Leah Gullet, Kaiser Health News
The pandemic created disruption and family stress that may have lasting effects on young children’s social and emotional development.
