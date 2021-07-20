Double your gift now
Raising the Future: America's child care dilemma

An examination of the nation’s fractured child care system and its impact on women, children, people of color and the economy.

Nation Jul 16

Garcia reads a book with her three-year-old daughter at ABCD Head Start program in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston
Raising the Future: What history can teach us about child care in the U.S.

There’s a national debate brewing over child care in the U.S. sparked by decades of frustration over access and affordability—issues that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. To understand where things stand today, we decided to explore the history…

By Cat Wise, Gretchen Frazee, Vika Aronson, Emily Carpeaux, Erica R. Hendry

