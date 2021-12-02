WATCH: House Speaker Pelosi holds weekly news conference

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Supreme Court’s deliberation over a Mississippi law presenting the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades, marked a “very dark day.”

In nearly two hours of arguments Wednesday, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority suggested it may uphold a Mississippi law banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and possibly allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. Current precedent allows states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

The court’s final ruling is expected in June, just ahead of midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress and in statehouses across the country.

Pelosi also said she doesn’t think “Republicans in the Senate want to shut down government.”

Congressional leaders reached agreement Thursday on a spending bill that would keep the government running through mid-February, though a temporary federal shutdown was still possible this weekend because some Republican senators are objecting to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The measure, expected to be taken up by the House later Thursday, would keep spending at current levels to Feb. 18 while including $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

However, in the Senate, any single senator can hold up proceedings to stall a vote. Some Republican senators are trying to link the fight against the vaccine mandates to the spending bill.