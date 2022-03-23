WATCH: Jackson says she would recuse herself from Harvard affirmative action case before Supreme Court

Sen. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings March 23 if she would recuse herself from an upcoming case involving admissions at Jackson’s alma mater of Harvard University, where she also sits on the board of overseers.

Cruz noted that Harvard University is currently being sued over an admissions policy that plaintiffs allege discriminates against Asian American prospective students.

Jackson said she plans to recuse herself from the case if she is confirmed to the Court. The Supreme Court in January said it would hear oral arguments regarding this case.

Cruz went on to ask Jackson to confirm whether he would be unable to bring a lawsuit challenging that policy because he is not Asian American.

“If you brought a lawsuit, the court would have to evaluate whether you had an actual injury in order to be able to determine whether it had subject matter jurisdiction to hear the suit,” Jackson replied.

Wednesday was the Senate committee’s final day to question Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court. On the final day of the hearings March 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from friends and colleagues of Jackson about her temperament and approach to the law

