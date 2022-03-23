WATCH: Sen. Ben Sasse questions Jackson about Supreme Court cameras, free speech on campus

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 23 as the Judiciary Committee continued its Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Sasse questioned her about how her views as a judge have evolved, public trust in the high court, how she sees the issue of free speech on campus and the idea of putting cameras in the Supreme Court.

WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings — Day 3

“The jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities, and it is definitely a second, third and fourth order effect the court should think through before it has advocates in there who are not only trying to persuade you nine justices, but also trying to get on cable that night or create a viral video,” Sasse said.

It was the senators’ final day to question Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court. On the final day of the hearings March 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from friends and colleagues of Jackson about her temperament and approach to the law.

