Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land Is Your Land” outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, moments before Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.

The pop star, who previously endorsed Biden in the U.S. election and encouraged Latinos to vote, joins a slate of celebrities — Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Tom Hanks, among others — for a scaled-down, largely virtual inauguration celebration.

