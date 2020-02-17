WATCH: Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada ahead of caucus

Former US vice president Joe Biden campaigned in Nevada on Monday ahead of the state’s Democratic caucus.

Biden has picked up another endorsement from a top Nevada politician, with Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall announcing that she will back the former vice president’s White House bid.

Marshall joins two of the state’s four US House members, Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford, in backing Biden.

Marshall campaigned with Biden on Monday in Reno.

Biden has spent the weekend campaigning alongside Titus and Horsford in and around Las Vegas ahead of Saturday’s caucuses.

Nevada is key to Biden’s hopes for a comeback after finishing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire.

Nevada also is the first contest where organized labor and nonwhite voters hold significant sway, both counted by Biden as constituencies.

Marshall cited Biden’s experience and temperament in explaining her decision.