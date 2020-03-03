WATCH: Joe Biden speaks from Los Angeles on Super Tuesday

A jubilant Joe Biden is celebrating a strong Super Tuesday performance and promising to defeat President Donald Trump in November and “heal this country.”

Biden listed the several primaries he won across 14 states as he continued a remarkable resurrection since dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“It’s a good night, and it seems to be getting even better,” Biden said in Los Angeles. “They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.”

Biden’s performance across the Super Tuesday states solidifies his position as moderate Democrats’ alternative to progressive leader Bernie Sanders, who also looked in position for a strong delegate haul.

Biden says, “We’re gonna do this, folks.”

Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Women holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security removed the women.

Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted recent campaign events in Nevada and California. Topless women with “Let Dairy Die” written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders campaign event earlier this month.

As soon as the women were removed, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.