What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: John Kasich says it’s time to ‘put our nation first’

Politics

Republican John Kasich says it’s time to “take off our partisan hats and put our nation first.”

Watch Kasich’s remarks in the player above.

The former Ohio governor appeared at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a show of bipartisanship rarely seen in party conventions. Kasich ran for president four years ago but lost the GOP nomination to Donald Trump.

Kasich told Republicans and independents wary of supporting a Democrat not to worry that Joe Biden would take a “sharp left and leave them behind” because Biden is a reasonable person who can’t be pushed around. He admitted there are places where the two disagree.

“But that’s OK, because that’s America,” he said.

He crafted the election as a crossroads for the nation, saying the last four years have led to dysfunction and increasing vitriol between Americans.

Kasich left the governorship in 2018. He previously served in Congress and used to have his own show on Fox News in the early 2000s.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 17 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s DNC, Trump vs. USPS

  2. Watch Aug 17 Democrats kick off unprecedented virtual convention

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Democratic National Convention plays a message from woman who lost dad to virus

  4. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  5. Watch Aug 17 Buttigieg: Trump ‘doesn’t care about any of us,’ but Biden does

The Latest