WATCH: Barr says he had a general sense of Russia investigation findings before it concluded

Attorney General William Barr says he had a general sense of the Russia investigation’s findings weeks before it concluded.

Barr says he “had an inkling” of the findings after meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller about three weeks before Mueller turned in his final report. Barr says Mueller’s thinking was “not a mystery” to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and other senior Justice Department leaders who had been supervising the probe for nearly two years.

Barr is responding to questions from House Democrats about how he reviewed Mueller’s nearly 400-page report and released a letter laying out its principal findings within two days. Barr says he worked closely with Rosenstein in authoring the letter. He says he expects to release a redacted version of the report “within a week.”

WATCH LIVE: Barr testifies before House committee