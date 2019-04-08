WATCH LIVE: Barr may discuss Mueller report before House committee

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will face the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2020. But, in his first congressional appearance since the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Barr is also likely to get questions about his four-page summary of the Russia probe and his conclusion that there was not enough evidence to establish that President Donald Trump had obstructed justice.

Barr is scheduled to testify Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

This story is developing and will be updated.

