WATCH: Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks after Justice Department unseals Trump indictment

READ FULL: Trump indictment on mishandling of classified documents

The Justice Department special counsel who filed charges against Trump says in his first public statement that the country has “one set of laws and they apply to everyone” while he outlined the charges against the former president.

Watch Smith’s remarks in the player above.

Jack Smith spoke to reporters briefly in Washington on Friday but did not take questions.

“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world,” Smith said.

He said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial and “very much look forward” to presenting their case.

Trump is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in South Florida.