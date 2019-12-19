WATCH: Klobuchar and Buttigieg trade barbs over experience and ability to win

Pete Buttigieg is taking increasing heat from his rivals as he rises to the top in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The candidates spoke during the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic Debate at 8 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Targets included his high-dollar fundraisers, including one in a wine bar, pointed out by Elizabeth Warren, and his experience, raised by Amy Klobuchar. Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar points to her two terms in the Senate and her prodigious list of other accomplishments, suggesting that Washington experience, which Buttigieg criticizes, is more an asset than a liability.

Klobuchar says Democrats need someone leading the ticket “that has actually won and been able to show that they can gather the support that you talk about.” Klobuchar often notes her widespread victories in politically diverse regions of Minnesota.

Klobuchar, a moderate, sees Buttigieg as someone she can peel support from in neighboring Iowa, but where he has led in recent polls and has among the campaign’s most robust organizations.

Likewise, Warren is hoping to slow Buttigieg’s momentum in New Hampshire, which neighbors her home state, Massachusetts.

