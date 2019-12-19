Double your gift now
WATCH: Warren says she’d be ‘the youngest woman ever inaugurated’

Politics

Democratic presidential candidates — most of them white men and several in their 70s — were asked to respond Thursday to former President Barack Obama’s comments that if women ran countries there would be significant improvements, and that a lot of problems are caused by old men not getting out of the way.

The candidates spoke during the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic Debate at 8 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Bernie Sanders was asked to respond first. The 78-year-old Vermont senator quipped “and I’m white too.” Sanders says he disagrees with Obama, noting that’s “maybe a little self-serving.” He says the bigger issue is that the power in America resides with a handful of billionaires.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, says, “I’m going to guess he wasn’t talking about me either.” Biden says he has more experience than any candidate on the stage in Los Angeles, and with that experience comes judgment and wisdom. Asked if he would run for a second term at age 82 if he wins in November, Biden wouldn’t commit but said “it’s a nice thought.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is talking up her history of winning in her state, noting she outperformed Donald Trump there in 2016. She also touted her record of passing bills in Washington.

Seventy-year-old Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, asked about possibly being the oldest person ever elected president, noted, “I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated.”

