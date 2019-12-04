Double your gift now
Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

WATCH: Legal experts weigh in on impeachment threshold

Politics

Four law school professors are giving lessons on American history and presidential politics as they testify in the House impeachment inquiry.

Several of the experts say they think President Donald Trump’s conduct with Ukraine meets the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” required in the Constitution for impeachable offenses.

Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School says Trump’s encouragement to Ukraine’s president that the Ukrainian leader investigate Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden is an “especially serious abuse of power because it undermines democracy itself.”

Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School says the Founding Fathers thought it was essential that an American president could be removed from office and not be regarded as above the law. Feldman tells lawmakers that Trump’s behavior “embodies the framers’ concern that a sitting president would corruptly abuse the powers.”

But another professor, Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, is warning against trying to impeach Trump. Turley says he thinks the impeachment case would “collapse” and had insufficient evidence and proof.

The Latest