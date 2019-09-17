What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Lewandowski said President Trump asked him to urge then-AG Sessions to oversee Russia investigation

Politics

Corey Lewandowski is confirming that President Donald Trump asked him to urge Jeff Sessions to reverse himself and oversee the Russia investigation. Lewandowski never delivered that message, but he told the House Judiciary Committee that Trump didn’t ask him to break the law.

He said, “I didn’t think the president asked me to do anything illegal.” Under questioning later by Louisiana Democrat Hank Johnson, Lewandowski confirmed as “accurate” that Trump had asked him to deliver the message.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Corey Lewandowski testifies before Congress
Asked why, according to the Mueller report, he never delivered the message to Sessions as instructed, Lewandowski answered that he had taken his kids to the beach.

Lewandowski never worked for Trump in the White House, but remained a confidant.

The questioning came as the Democratic-led panel conducted its first impeachment hearing.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 16 WATCH LIVE: Corey Lewandowski testifies before Congress

  2. Read Sep 17 Longtime political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75

  3. Read Sep 16 1 in 16 U.S. women say their first sexual intercourse was rape

  4. Read Sep 17 WATCH: During hearing, Lewandowski calls Trump probes ‘petty’ politics

  5. Watch Sep 15 Sean Carroll: Universe a ‘tiny sliver’ of all there is

The Latest