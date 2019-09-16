WATCH LIVE: Corey Lewandowski testifies before Congress

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and one of the people featured in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, after he was subpoenaed by Democratic House members last month.

The House Judiciary Committee’s hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m. ET Watch live in our player above.

Lewandowski was dismissed from the campaign in June 2016, before Trump won the November election. But Mueller’s report says that, more than a year later, in July 2017, Trump directed Lewandowski — who held no official role in the government — to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to block the special counsel probe from investigating Trump and his associates. According to the report, Lewandowski tapped a White House official to carry out Trump’s directive, but that person neglected to do so.

READ MORE: 11 moments Mueller investigated for obstruction of justice

In addition to Lewandowski, former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and former White House aide Rick Dearborn were also ordered to appear before the House panel on Sept. 17. On Monday, Porter and Dearborn were ordered by the White House not to testify; officials claimed they are “absolutely immune” from testifying. White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the committee that Lewandowski shouldn’t reveal private conversations between the president and himself, outside of what was addressed in the Mueller report.

The hearing comes as House Democrats continue to struggle with the question of whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president, an issue that has divided the party ever since Mueller’s final report avoided weighing in on whether Trump’s actions amounted to the crime of obstruction of justice. House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has said an investigation is well underway, and last week, the House Judiciary Committee passed a resolution outlining the rules around future impeachment investigation hearings, even as some other members of the party said publicly that an impeachment probe hadn’t been approved by the House.

This story is developing and will be updated.