WATCH: Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan testifies before Senate subcommittee

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is expected to appear before a Senate subcommittee after reports emerged about the White House asking Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency funding for security along the southwest border.

McAleenan will testify before a Senate subcommittee at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The Associated Press reported yesterday that it had viewed a summary of the White House’s request that included more than $3 billion for humanitarian aid that would bolster the government’s ability to shelter unaccompanied migrant children.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.