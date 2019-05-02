What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
WATCH: Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan testifies before Senate subcommittee

Politics

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is expected to appear before a Senate subcommittee after reports emerged about the White House asking Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency funding for security along the southwest border.

McAleenan will testify before a Senate subcommittee at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The Associated Press reported yesterday that it had viewed a summary of the White House’s request that included more than $3 billion for humanitarian aid that would bolster the government’s ability to shelter unaccompanied migrant children.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

