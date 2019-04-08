Why Trump decided Nielsen wasn’t tough enough on immigration

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, for months, President Trump was signaling that he wasn't happy with the leadership of Secretary Nielsen.

She was seen as someone who didn't have a lot of allies in the White House. Former head of DHS John Kelly, General John Kelly, was the person who recommended her for this job. But people like Stephen Miller, who's a top aide to the president and really the architect of his immigration policies, said that she wasn't someone who's forcibly talking about the president's administration well enough, and she was someone that wasn't seen as really seeing this and sounding the law — this alarm as a national emergency.

But a larger picture here is the idea that this Trump administration, sources tell me, is really pushing the limits on what's legal for immigration policy. So, a source within DHS told me today the president really wants to do things that are simply illegal.

That's why he's having these courtroom setbacks. So I want to walk through some of the things that people say he's pushing the limits on. There's the family separation of immigrants. There's also the denying of asylum between ports of entry and saying, if you came between points of entry, you can't come.

And then there's returning asylum seekers to Mexico and sometimes in their native countries. Now, not all of these policies have been rolled out. But I have been at the table when Secretary Nielsen and Vice President Pence have talked about these things, and said that they think that this is the best way to protect America.

The White House's stance is these things are legal. But that's just, of course, not what the courts are saying.