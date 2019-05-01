What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan speaks during a press conference Jan. 31 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

White House wants $4.5 billion in emergency border funding

Politics

WASHINGTON — The White House is asking Congress for an additional $4.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.

That’s according to two people familiar with the request who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

A summary of the request obtained by the AP says the White House wants $3.3 billion for humanitarian aid to increase shelter capacity for unaccompanied migrant children and the feeding and care of families.

Another $1.1 billion would go toward operational support, including personnel expenses, detention beds, transportation and investigative work on smuggling.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Tuesday the department is running out of money amid a spike in migrants crossing the Southern border.

AP fact check: Trump’s follies on immigration, health care

By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 30 WATCH LIVE: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

  2. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  3. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

Why Trump decided Nielsen wasn’t tough enough on immigration

Politics Apr 08

The Latest