WATCH LIVE: Alejandro Mayorkas faces nomination vote from Senate Homeland Security Committee

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to vote Jan. 26 on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to be secretary of homeland security under President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security addressed the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the start of his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 19.

Mayorkas said in his opening remarks that the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot was “horrifying” and authorities still have much to learn about what happened that day and what led to the insurrection.

Mayorkas said that as secretary of Homeland Security he would do everything he can to ensure that “the tragic loss of life, the assault on law enforcement, the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again.”

If confirmed, the former federal prosecutor and senior Homeland Security official under President Barack Obama, would be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the department. He would lead one of the largest agencies in government to enforce the nation’s immigration laws and run the immigration services agency as well as the components such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the civilian cybersecurity.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., blocked a procedural move last week to bypass full committee consideration of the nomination of Mayorkas to lead DHS.

Hawley said he made the move because Mayorkas, in his confirmation hearing, would not commit to spending the $1.4 billion appropriated to expand the border wall with Mexico. Biden said he would halt future construction and Mayorkas said he would have to determine how the law requires DHS to spend the money.

Hawley also said Mayorkas did not “adequately” explain how he would enforce border security.

