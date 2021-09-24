How Arizona’s election review is providing a national playbook for disgruntled politicians

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

It was Republicans in the Arizona state Senate who commissioned this review of ballots in Maricopa County, even though election officials in the state said there was no large-scale fraud in the 2020 election.

But a partisan group called Cyber Ninjas undertook a controversial review of the vote, and they affirmed that Joe Biden in fact won Maricopa County and Arizona.

And here with us to look at the larger context is Nate Persily, a scholar of election law at Stanford University Law School.

Nate, great to see you back on the "NewsHour."

I hesitate to call this an actual audit, what this organization did in Arizona. But they affirmed what we already knew, that Joe Biden won Maricopa County and he won Arizona. But what do you make of this when you look at this process?