WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Garland testifies in Senate Judiciary oversight hearing

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify Wednesday morning at a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing, a day after top Congressional lawmakers were briefed on investigations into classified documents found at homes and former offices of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

READ MORE: No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden’s beach house, lawyer says

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines was among the officials who met privately with congressional leaders for roughly an hour. Attending the briefing were the House and Senate leaders of both parties and the leaders of both intelligence committees, who comprise what’s known as the “Gang of Eight.” Lawmakers leaving the briefing declined to specify what was discussed.

Both Republicans and Democrats have long demanded more information from the Biden administration about the successive discoveries of classified documents in the homes of two presidents and a vice president. The U.S. strictly controls who has access to classified material and how they can view it.

Leaders of the intelligence committees have expressed concerns about the possible exposure of highly classified secrets in those documents.

“We still have considerable work to do, oversight work to do, to satisfy ourselves that absolutely everything is being done to protect sources and methods,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview.

The chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee issued a joint statement that also called for more information about any potential damage.

“While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations,” said Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have declined to share details of their investigations. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed separate special counsels to review the documents linked to Trump and Biden.