Takeaways from the FBI search of Biden’s home for classified material

John Yang

Laura Barrón-López

Andrew Corkery

An FBI search of President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home turned up more classified documents on Friday. The search was coordinated between the FBI and Biden's personal attorney and underscores the seriousness of a special counsel's investigation into Biden's handling of classified material from his days as vice president and senator. Laura Barrón-López joins John Yang to discuss.

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

