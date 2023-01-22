Takeaways from the FBI search of Biden’s home for classified material

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
An FBI search of President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home turned up more classified documents on Friday. The search was coordinated between the FBI and Biden's personal attorney and underscores the seriousness of a special counsel's investigation into Biden's handling of classified material from his days as vice president and senator. Laura Barrón-López joins John Yang to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more