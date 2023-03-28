WATCH LIVE: Austin and Milley testify on Defense budget in Senate hearing

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify on Defense Department’s budget in Senate hearing Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

“This is a strategy-driven budget — and one driven by the seriousness of our strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China,” Austin said in testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense on March 23.

Pointing to increases in new technology, such as hypersonics, Austin said the budget proposes to spend more than $9 billion, a 40% increase over last year, to build up military capabilities in the Pacific and defend allies.