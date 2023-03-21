Iraqis reflect on how U.S. invasion and aftermath changed their lives

It’s hard in Iraq to find a town, neighborhood, street or family that hasn’t been touched by the U.S. invasion and its turbulent aftermath. But some parts of the country suffered particularly hard under the repeated waves of violence, loss and trauma. Special correspondent Simona Foltyn tells the story of the last two decades through the eyes and memories of two families.

