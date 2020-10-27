What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Obama campaigns for Biden in Orlando

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Oct. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

Obama is expected to begin speaking at noon E.T. Watch it live in the video player above.

Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch last Wednesday for former Vice President Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia — especially Black men — not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.

“The pandemic would have been tough for any president,” Obama said at a roundtable with 14 Black men. But he asked the group to consider “the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died had we just done the basics.”

Joe Biden intends to use the final week before Election Day to go on offense, heading to Georgia and planning travel that may put President Donald Trump on defense in other states he won four years ago. The Democratic presidential nominee plans to hit Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin after a pair of stops in Georgia.

