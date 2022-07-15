WATCH LIVE: Biden administration rolls out new 988 suicide and crisis hotline

The Biden administration is launching a new national hotline – 988 – for mental health emergencies.

The three-digit number will allow people in crisis to connect with experts who are involved with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. People can call, text or chat 988. The hotline is expected to be operational on Saturday.

The new number isn’t strictly for suicide prevention, but is also part of a national effort to better assist people seeking help in mental health emergencies

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CEO Robert Gebbia told the PBS NewsHour that such a hotline is a “big need for crisis response.”

“Many people who struggle are not calling for help. And many, about half of those who die by suicide are not in any treatment at the time of their death. So this is a way to close that gap. And we want the public to know what’s available,” he said.

However, some experts are concerned that the resources to address the anticipated increase of people seeking help, including funding, may not be sufficient to support the hotline long term.

