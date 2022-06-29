Rollout of new national mental health hotline faces obstacles

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, the idea behind 988 is to connect people in a mental health crisis to experts trained in how to respond.

And while it is an opportunity to get people the help they need, with less than a month to go before its launch, a recent national survey found many agencies at the state and local level don't feel prepared for it.

For a closer look at these concerns, I'm joined by Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Bob Gebbia, thank you for joining the "NewsHour."

This hot line is not explicitly for suicide prevention, but, certainly, when a person gets to that point, they may need to turn immediately to this kind of resource. What do you hope 988 will do?

Robert Gebbia, CEO, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: We're very excited about the potential that 988 has for bringing attention to this need.

It's a big need for crisis response. Many people who struggle are not calling for help. And many, about half of those who die by suicide are not in any treatment at the time of their death. So this is a way to close that gap. And we want the public to know what's available.

So we're very excited about the potential that it has.