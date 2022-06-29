Lack of adequate mental health care places heavy burden on young people

Jackie:

I was always bullied as a kid. I don't have many friends now as it is. I never got invited to do stuff with my friends. Even if they did consider me as a friend, I didn't get invited to go hang out that weekend or to go to the pool or to the park or anything like that.

So I kind have like a fear of missing out. And, also, there was always the stigma of — like on TikTok and stuff like that, there's the pretty girl image. And I feel like that takes a toll on a lot of people.