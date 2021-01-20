WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris families lay wreath at Arlington National Cemetery

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 20 with several other former presidents and their families to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 2 p.m. EST today. Watch the event in the player above.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration, instead traveling to Florida. Trump’s refusal marks only the fourth time in history an outgoing U.S. president has not attended the next leader’s swearing-in ceremony.

