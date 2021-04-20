WATCH LIVE: Biden Cabinet officials testify before Senate on jobs and infrastructure plan

Members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet will testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday on the administration’s $2 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs plan.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will all serve as witnesses during the hearing.

President Biden met in the Oval Office Monday with Buttigieg and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his plan.

The president insisted he is “prepared to compromise” on what is included in the package as well as how to pay for it.

“I’ve noticed everybody is for infrastructure, the question is who is going to pay for it,” Biden said, adding, that’s what the group would try to work out in the meeting.

The White House has telegraphed that far more of this package is open to negotiation than was the case with the COVID-19 bill, but it has also made clear that Biden is also preparing to go it alone, if necessary, to get the bill passed.

That would leave the GOP in the politically unpopular position of explaining why it objected to investments many Americans want.

Republicans have signaled they might be open to a much smaller infrastructure package, focused on investing in traditional infrastructure areas such as roads, bridges and waterways.

Biden’s plan would put money toward additional areas, such as upgrading broadband and water systems, expanding Medicaid support and job training for caregivers and funding electric vehicle charging stations.

