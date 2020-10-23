What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware

Politics

Democratic presidential nominee and Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak about the coronavirus pandemic from Wilmington, Delaware, as cases continue to rise around the country.

The event is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Biden returned to Delaware early Friday morning, following his debate with President Donald Trump on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

With less than two weeks until the election, Trump portrayed himself as the same outsider he first pitched to voters four years ago, repeatedly saying he wasn’t a politician.

Biden, meanwhile, argued that Trump was an incompetent leader of a country facing multiple crises and tried to connect what he saw as the president’s failures to the everyday lives of Americans, especially when it comes to the pandemic that has killed more than 222,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

