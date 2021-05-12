WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccination program

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the U.S. COVID-19 response and vaccination program on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

The partnership with the ride-sharing companies marked the latest in a series of government-encouraged efforts to increase access to shots, including numerous state and local efforts to provide perks to drive Americans to get vaccinated.

