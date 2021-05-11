WATCH LIVE: Fauci, Walensky testify on efforts to combat COVID-19

Federal officials will testify Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will testify alongside CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, as well as Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer of COVID response at the Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration.

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.