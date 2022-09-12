WATCH LIVE: Biden touts Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Boston

President Joe Biden will give remarks on the bipartisan Infrastructure Law during a campaign event in Boston on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden ended the summer on a legislative winning streak, chalking up victories that once appeared out of reach in this polarized capital. Now he wants to make sure voters reward him for that when they cast ballots in November’s big congressional elections.

It’s a tough task with gas and grocery prices still painfully high and the daily political news awash with contentious investigations into his predecessor and with repercussions in the states from the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.

In an attempt to cut through it all, the White House is escalating its campaign to promote new laws designed to repair the economy and help consumers on a personal level, boosting crucial computer chip manufacturing, lowering prescription drug prices, expanding clean energy and revamping the country’s infrastructure.

His schedule is filling up with trips to promote his policies in battleground states where Democrats are facing tight races with Republicans. And his administration is rolling out plans to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars authorized by legislation he has signed.

The president chose John Podesta, a veteran of Democratic administrations, to lead the $375 billion plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change. The money is included in a huge bill — dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act by the White House — which also generates new tax revenue to reduce the deficit and limits the cost of prescription drugs.

“People believe that the legislative accomplishments are meaningful when they can feel them or see them,” William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served as a domestic policy adviser to President Bill Clinton, said in an interview.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the administration is preparing to divvy up $50 billion in federal assistance to the computer chip industry, part of a new law known as the CHIPS and Science Act. Companies can apply by February, she said, and the money will be distributed after that.

“With this funding, we’re going to make sure the United States is never again in a position where our national security interests are compromised or key industries are immobilized due to our inability to produce essential semiconductors here at home,” Raimondo said at a White House briefing.

Many of the policies won’t pay dividends for months or years to come. Grant applications must be filed and vetted, new bridges have to be designed, regulations written.

This is a developing story and will be updated.