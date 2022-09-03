Answers to questions about Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

The total amount of student loan debt in the U.S. currently stands at $1.6 trillion — more than the debt from credit cards and car loans combined. Following President Biden's announcement on student loan forgiveness, many borrowers could soon see large portions of their debt burdens wiped out. Ali Rogin reports on the new policy's impact.

